The Appalachian State Mountaineers will meet an FCS opponent, Gardner-Webb, in their 2023 season opener on September 2. For the full Appalachian State schedule, see below.

Watch college football this season on Fubo!

Appalachian State 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel Gardner-Webb (FCS) September 2 | 3:30 PM ET - ESPN+ @ North Carolina September 9 | 5:15 PM ET - ACC Network East Carolina September 16 | 3:30 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Wyoming September 23 | 7:00 PM ET - CBS Sports Network @ UL Monroe September 30 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Coastal Carolina October 10 | 7:30 PM ET - ESPN2 @ Old Dominion October 21 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Southern Miss October 28 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Marshall November 4 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ Georgia State November 11 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ James Madison November 18 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Georgia Southern November 25 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA

Get your college football fix this season on ESPN+!