The Appalachian State Mountaineers are +850 to bring home the Sun Belt title in 2023, according to bookmakers, which ranks them seventh in the conference. Below, we dive into the odds and dissect the trends you need to know before placing a futures bet.

Appalachian State Sun Belt Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Sun Belt Conference Championship Odds: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85)

+850 (Bet $10 to win $85) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Appalachian State 2023 Schedule

According to the team's opponents' combined win total last year (71), Appalachian State has been handed the 62nd-ranked schedule in college football. The Mountaineers have games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2022, including teams that compiled nine or more wins and with fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result Gardner-Webb September 2 1 - @ North Carolina September 9 2 - East Carolina September 16 3 - @ Wyoming September 23 4 - @ UL Monroe September 30 5 - Coastal Carolina October 10 7 - @ Old Dominion October 21 8 - Southern Miss October 28 9 - Marshall November 4 10 - @ Georgia State November 11 11 - @ James Madison November 18 12 - Georgia Southern November 25 13 -

