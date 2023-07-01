In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's MVP) for the 2023-24 season, the Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov is currently +20000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.

Andrei Svechnikov's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)
  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

Andrei Svechnikov 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 17
Time on Ice 11:43 281:29
Goals 0.1 2
Assists 0.4 10
Points 0.5 12
Hits 1.4 34
Takeaways 0.3 6
Giveaways 0.5 12
Penalty Minutes 0.8 20

Andrei Svechnikov's Next Game

