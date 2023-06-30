The Atlanta Dream (5-8) will host Brittney Sykes and the Washington Mystics (9-5) at Gateway Center Arena on Friday, June 30. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET.

In Washington's most recent game, it beat Atlanta 109-86 at home, with Elena Delle Donne (25 PTS, 7 REB, 2 BLK, 58.8 FG%) and Ariel Atkins (19 PTS, 60 FG%, 3-4 from 3PT) leading the way. For the Dream, Cheyenne Parker (23 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL, 3 BLK, 52.6 FG%) and Allisha Gray (17 PTS, 41.7 FG%) were the top performers.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Mystics vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-135 to win)

Mystics (-135 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+110 to win)

Dream (+110 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-2.5)

Mystics (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ION

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Mystics Season Stats

The Mystics own a top-five defense this year, ranking best in the league with 74.6 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank eighth with 79.4 points scored per contest.

Washington ranks eighth in the WNBA with 34.6 rebounds per contest, but it is giving up 36.6 rebounds per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

The Mystics rank eighth in the WNBA with 18.7 dimes per game.

Washington is averaging 12.7 turnovers per game this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), and it has forced 15.1 turnovers per contest (best).

The Mystics are sinking 7.6 three-pointers per game (fourth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while putting up a 33.8% three-point percentage (seventh-ranked).

Washington is dominating when it comes to defending against three-pointers, as it ranks third-best in the league in threes allowed (6.6 per game) and best in three-point percentage allowed (29.3%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

In the 2023 season, the Mystics are scoring 9.3 more points per home game on average than on the road (84 at home, 74.7 on the road), and are also giving up 2.1 more points per home game compared to road games (75.7 at home, 73.6 on the road).

Washington rebounds worse at home than on the road (33.7 RPG at home, 35.6 on the road), but it holds its opponents to fewer boards in home games than road games (36.1 at home, 37 on the road).

The Mystics average 1.7 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (19.6 at home, 17.9 on the road). In 2023, Washington has turned the ball over less often at home than on the road (11.7 per game at home versus 13.7 on the road), but has forced more turnovers at home than on the road (15.1 at home versus 15 on the road).

In 2023 the Mystics average 8.3 made three-pointers at home and seven away, while shooting 34.7% from distance at home compared to 32.7% away.

Washington concedes 1.2999999999999998 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.3 per game) than on the road (6). It also allows a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (30.7% in home games compared to 27.8% on the road).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics are 8-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 72.7% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, the Mystics have an 8-3 record (winning 72.7% of their games).

Washington has seven wins in 13 games against the spread this season.

As 2.5-point favorites or more, Washington is 5-6 against the spread.

The Mystics have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.