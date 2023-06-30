The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has seven doubles, 16 home runs and 27 walks while batting .251.

He ranks 89th in batting average, 73rd in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Ozuna will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in 42 of 64 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has gone deep in 23.4% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Ozuna has had at least one RBI in 35.9% of his games this season (23 of 64), with more than one RBI 10 times (15.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (42.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 28 .258 AVG .242 .324 OBP .342 .477 SLG .515 12 XBH 11 8 HR 8 19 RBI 18 34/13 K/BB 21/14 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings