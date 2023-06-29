2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Schedule: Thursday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Watch the first round of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Thursday, June 29, when golfers head to Detroit, Michigan and the 7,370-yard, par-72 course at Detroit Golf Club, fighting for a piece of the $8.8M purse. Tony Finau is the most recent champ at this event.
How to Watch the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Start Time: 6:45 AM ET
- Venue: Detroit Golf Club
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,370 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!
Rocket Mortgage Classic Top-Ranked Participants
|World Rank
|Max Homa
|9th
|Tony Finau
|14th
|Justin Thomas
|17th
|Keegan Bradley
|18th
|Collin Morikawa
|20th
Rocket Mortgage Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|1:05 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Sung-Jae Im, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama
|12:43 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Adam Hadwin, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka
|7:40 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Rickie Fowler, Joel Dahmen, Tony Finau
|7:18 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Nick Hardy, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson
|8:24 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Davis Thompson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Joseph Bramlett
|12:54 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Brendon Todd, Chez Reavie, Matt Wallace
|8:02 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Stephan Jaeger, Austin Smotherman, Nate Lashley
|7:18 AM ET
|Hole 1
|J.J. Spaun, Tyler Duncan, Cameron Champ
|1:27 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Jonathan Byrd, Greyson Sigg, Alex Smalley
|12:21 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Lee Hodges, Andrew Novak, Ben Martin
