The Atlanta Dream (5-7) and Elena Delle Donne's Washington Mystics (8-5) take the court at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Wednesday, June 28, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Washington suffered defeat by a final score of 89-88 in its last game against New York. Leading the way on offense for the Mystics was Ariel Atkins, who wound up with 23 points and two steals. Natasha Cloud posted 23 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and two steals. Led by Rhyne Howard (24 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT) and Allisha Gray (17 PTS, 2 STL, 50 FG%), Atlanta ended its last matchup losing 110-80 against New York.

Mystics vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-210 to win)

Mystics (-210 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+170 to win)

Dream (+170 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-4.5)

Mystics (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSE

Mystics Season Stats

Although the Mystics are scoring just 77.1 points per game (second-worst in WNBA), their defense has been helping to pick up the slack, as they rank best in the league by giving up 73.8 points per game.

Washington, who ranks ninth in the league with 34.2 rebounds per game, is allowing 36.9 rebounds per contest, which is second-worst in the WNBA.

The Mystics rank eighth in the WNBA with 18.2 dimes per contest.

With 15.5 forced turnovers per game, Washington is best in the league. It ranks fourth in the league by averaging 12.6 turnovers per contest.

This season, the Mystics are draining 7.4 three-pointers per game (fourth-ranked in WNBA) and are shooting 32.5% (seventh-ranked) from three-point land.

Washington is allowing 6.8 three-pointers per game this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), and it is allowing a 29.1% three-point percentage (best).

Mystics Home/Away Splits

The Mystics' offense has been much better when playing at home (79.8 PPG) compared to their play on the road (74.7 PPG). Meanwhile, their defense has been worse when playing at home (74 PPG allowed) when compared to away games (73.6 PPG allowed).

In home games, Washington averages 3.1 fewer rebounds per game than on the road (32.5 at home, 35.6 on the road), while it lets its opponents grab 0.2 fewer boards in home games than in road games (36.8 at home, 37 on the road).

The Mystics average 18.5 assists per home game, 0.6 more than their road game average in 2023 (17.9). So far in the 2023 WNBA campaign, Washington is committing fewer turnovers in home games (11.3 per game) than away (13.7), but is forcing more turnovers at home (16 per game) compared to on the road (15).

The Mystics make 0.8 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (7). However, they shoot a lower percentage at home (32.4% in home games compared to 32.7% on the road).

Washington allows 1.7000000000000002 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (6). It also allows a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (30.5% in home games compared to 27.8% on the road).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have been favored on the moneyline 10 total times this season. They've gone 7-3 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter, the Mystics have a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

Washington's record against the spread is 6-6-0.

As 4.5-point favorites or more, Washington is 3-6 against the spread.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mystics' implied win probability is 67.7%.

