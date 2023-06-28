The Atlanta Braves and Orlando Arcia (.350 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

  • Arcia is batting .308 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
  • Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 67.2% of his games this year (39 of 58), with multiple hits 19 times (32.8%).
  • In 10.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 18 games this year (31.0%), Arcia has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.8%) he had two or more.
  • He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 26
.336 AVG .276
.397 OBP .324
.464 SLG .418
8 XBH 8
3 HR 3
15 RBI 11
25/10 K/BB 20/7
1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.68).
  • The Twins give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
  • Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander went five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering three hits.
  • In five games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.86, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .299 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.