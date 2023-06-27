Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. (.488 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Twins.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with 104 hits and an OBP of .403, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .568.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is fourth in slugging.
- Acuna will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- Acuna has gotten a hit in 61 of 78 games this season (78.2%), with at least two hits on 31 occasions (39.7%).
- In 21.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has driven home a run in 32 games this year (41.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored at least once 47 times this year (60.3%), including 18 games with multiple runs (23.1%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.304
|AVG
|.352
|.387
|OBP
|.419
|.475
|SLG
|.660
|18
|XBH
|23
|4
|HR
|13
|20
|RBI
|29
|25/22
|K/BB
|20/16
|16
|SB
|19
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Ryan (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.98 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw nine scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.98), second in WHIP (.907), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
