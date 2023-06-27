Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Orlando Arcia (.368 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .314 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- In 39 of 57 games this year (68.4%) Arcia has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (10.5%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.6% of his games this year, Arcia has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (14.0%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 23 of 57 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.349
|AVG
|.276
|.410
|OBP
|.324
|.481
|SLG
|.418
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|11
|25/10
|K/BB
|20/7
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw nine scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.98), second in WHIP (.907), and 20th in K/9 (9.6).
