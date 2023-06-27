On Tuesday, June 27, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (51-27) host Carlos Correa's Minnesota Twins (40-40) at Truist Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Twins (+125). The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (5-1, 2.40 ERA) vs Joe Ryan - MIN (8-4, 2.98 ERA)

Braves vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Braves' game against the Twins but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Braves (-155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to beat the Twins with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.45.

Braves vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 44, or 65.7%, of the 67 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Braves have gone 29-12 (70.7%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Braves went 8-1 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Twins have come away with nine wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Twins have come away with a win three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+165) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Matt Olson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+110) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +375 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.