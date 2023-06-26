Michael Harris II -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on June 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with a triple against the Reds.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .249 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.

In 58.2% of his 55 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (10.9%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Harris II has driven in a run in 12 games this year (21.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.9%.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 31 .263 AVG .239 .315 OBP .297 .425 SLG .385 7 XBH 9 3 HR 3 11 RBI 10 19/4 K/BB 22/9 4 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings