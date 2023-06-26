Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Twins on June 26, 2023
Carlos Correa and Ronald Acuna Jr. are among the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Atlanta Braves square off at Truist Park on Monday (at 7:20 PM ET).
Braves vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Strider Stats
- Spencer Strider (8-2) will take the mound for the Braves, his 16th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start eight times in 15 starts this season.
- Strider has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 4.04 ERA ranks 39th, 1.146 WHIP ranks 25th, and 14.5 K/9 ranks first.
Strider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Phillies
|Jun. 20
|6.0
|8
|1
|1
|9
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|6
|2
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 8
|4.0
|8
|8
|8
|8
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 3
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|7
|4
|vs. Phillies
|May. 28
|6.0
|2
|2
|2
|9
|1
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 23 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 37 walks and 47 RBI (103 total hits). He has stolen 35 bases.
- He has a .328/.402/.561 slash line so far this year.
- Acuna has hit safely in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .293 with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and four RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jun. 25
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 23
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Phillies
|Jun. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Phillies
|Jun. 20
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has put up 70 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .236/.350/.541 on the year.
- Olson takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, five home runs, three walks and nine RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 23
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Correa Stats
- Correa has put up 57 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 37 runs.
- He's slashing .216/.293/.413 so far this season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Tigers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Tigers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
