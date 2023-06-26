Monday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (50-27) and Minnesota Twins (40-39) going head-to-head at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on June 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (8-2) to the mound, while Sonny Gray (4-1) will take the ball for the Twins.

Braves vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves are undefeated against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Braves have won 43 out of the 66 games, or 65.2%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 15-5, a 75% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored 428 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule