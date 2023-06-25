Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics (8-4) go up against Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (8-3) on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Barclays Center, at 1:00 PM ET on ABC.

Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Liberty

Washington averages only 3.0 fewer points per game (76.2) than New York gives up (79.2).

The Mystics are 3-1 when they shoot higher than 40.8% from the field.

Washington shoots 31.8% from beyond the arc this season. That's 3.4 percentage points lower than New York has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (35.2%).

The Mystics have a 3-0 record when the team makes more than 35.2% of their three-point attempts.

New York and Washington rebound at about the same rate, with New York averaging 2.2 more rebounds per game.

Mystics Injuries