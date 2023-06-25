The Washington Mystics (8-4) will lean on Elena Delle Donne (10th in WNBA, 18.4 points per game) to help them knock off Breanna Stewart (second in league, 22.9) and the New York Liberty (8-3) on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Barclays Center, at 1:00 PM ET on ABC.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mystics vs. Liberty matchup.

Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Mystics vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty have won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Mystics have compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

New York is 4-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

In the Liberty's 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Games featuring the Mystics have gone over the point total just once this year.

