Sunday's contest at London Stadium has the Chicago Cubs (37-38) squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals (31-45) at 10:10 AM ET (on June 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Cubs will give the ball to Marcus Stroman (9-4, 2.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Matthew Liberatore (1-2, 6.12 ERA).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a perfect record of 9-0.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 37 times and won 22, or 59.5%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 5-5 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored 347 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cubs have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have come away with 12 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on St. Louis this season with a +135 moneyline set for this game.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (347 total, 4.6 per game).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.45 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 18 Orioles L 6-3 Jameson Taillon vs Dean Kremer June 19 @ Pirates W 8-0 Drew Smyly vs Osvaldo Bido June 20 @ Pirates W 4-0 Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo June 21 @ Pirates W 8-3 Kyle Hendricks vs Rich Hill June 24 @ Cardinals W 9-1 Justin Steele vs Adam Wainwright June 25 @ Cardinals - Marcus Stroman vs Matthew Liberatore June 27 Phillies - Jameson Taillon vs Ranger Suárez June 28 Phillies - Drew Smyly vs Aaron Nola June 29 Phillies - Kyle Hendricks vs Taijuan Walker June 30 Guardians - Justin Steele vs Tanner Bibee July 1 Guardians - Marcus Stroman vs Aaron Civale

Cardinals Schedule