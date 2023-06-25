Charlie Morton and Levi Stoudt will each get the start when the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds face off on Sunday at Great American Ball Park, at 1:40 PM ET.

Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.8 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 138 home runs in total.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .486 slugging percentage.

The Braves have an MLB-leading .271 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.5 runs per game (421 total runs).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.3 times per game to rank ninth in MLB.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.84 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.279).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Morton (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.71 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Morton heads into the outing with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Morton is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 14 appearances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Rockies W 14-6 Home Charlie Morton Chase Anderson 6/20/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 6/22/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 6/23/2023 Reds L 11-10 Away AJ Smith-Shawver Luke Weaver 6/24/2023 Reds W 7-6 Away Jared Shuster Graham Ashcraft 6/25/2023 Reds - Away Charlie Morton Levi Stoudt 6/26/2023 Twins - Home Spencer Strider Sonny Gray 6/27/2023 Twins - Home Bryce Elder Joe Ryan 6/28/2023 Twins - Home AJ Smith-Shawver Kenta Maeda 6/30/2023 Marlins - Home Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing 7/1/2023 Marlins - Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez

