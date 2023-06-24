Saturday's game features the Minnesota Twins (39-38) and the Detroit Tigers (32-42) squaring off at Comerica Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on June 24.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (3-4) against the Tigers and Reese Olson (0-2).

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: FOX

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 30, or 62.5%, of those games.

Minnesota has entered 18 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 10-8 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 19th in the majors with 332 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.65).

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its foes are 7-3-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Tigers have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.

The Tigers have been victorious in 24, or 38.1%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win 15 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.8 runs per game (278 total).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 19 Red Sox L 9-3 Pablo Lopez vs James Paxton June 20 Red Sox L 10-4 Bailey Ober vs Kutter Crawford June 21 Red Sox W 5-4 Sonny Gray vs Garrett Whitlock June 22 Red Sox W 6-0 Joe Ryan vs Justin Garza June 23 @ Tigers W 4-1 Kenta Maeda vs Joey Wentz June 24 @ Tigers - Pablo Lopez vs Reese Olson June 25 @ Tigers - Bailey Ober vs Michael Lorenzen June 26 @ Braves - Sonny Gray vs Spencer Strider June 27 @ Braves - Joe Ryan vs Bryce Elder June 28 @ Braves - Kenta Maeda vs AJ Smith-Shawver June 30 @ Orioles - Pablo Lopez vs Dean Kremer

Tigers Schedule