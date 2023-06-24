The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is in progress, and following the second round Sarah Schmelzel is in 16th place at E.

Looking to place a bet on Sarah Schmelzel at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Sarah Schmelzel Insights

Schmelzel has finished below par on six occasions, completed her day without a bogey three times and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 15 rounds played.

She has carded one of the five best scores in two of her last 15 rounds played.

Over her last 15 rounds, Schmelzel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Schmelzel has finished in the top 20 in one of her past five tournaments.

In her past five events, Schmelzel has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Schmelzel will attempt to continue her streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 40 -1 272 0 17 1 2 $341,716

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Schmelzel has one top-20 finish in her past two appearances at this tournament. Her average finishing position has been 16th.

Schmelzel has one made cut in her past two appearances at this tournament.

Schmelzel finished 16th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Baltusrol GC measures 6,621 yards for this tournament, 403 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,024).

Baltusrol GC checks in at 6,621 yards, 68 yards longer than the average course Schmelzel has played in the past year (6,553 yards).

Schmelzel's Last Time Out

Schmelzel finished in the 41st percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of par.

Her 4.00-stroke average on the 32 par-4 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give was strong, putting her in the 71st percentile of the field.

On the 20 par-5 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Schmelzel was better than 66% of the field (averaging 4.55 strokes).

Schmelzel carded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, better than the field average of 2.0.

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Schmelzel had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.1).

Schmelzel had an equal number of birdies or better (three) as the field average on par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

In that most recent tournament, Schmelzel's performance on the 32 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Schmelzel ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on nine of the 20 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 6.4.

On the 20 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Schmelzel had one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.1.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Schmelzel's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

