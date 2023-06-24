Samantha Wagner is in 54th place, with a score of +5, following the third round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC.

Samantha Wagner at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Samantha Wagner Insights

Wagner has finished under par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has not finished a single of her most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Wagner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In her past five events, Wagner has had an average finish of 53rd.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five tournaments.

Wagner has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 53 +3 241 0 3 0 0 $19,826

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Wagner finished 54th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year, while Baltusrol GC is set for a shorter 6,621 yards.

Wagner will take to the 6,621-yard course this week at Baltusrol GC after having played courses with an average length of 6,485 yards in the past year.

Wagner's Last Time Out

Wagner was in the 99th percentile on par 3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 2.60 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.38 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 16) at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which placed her in the fourth percentile among all competitors.

On the 10 par-5 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Wagner shot better than just 6% of the competitors (averaging 4.90 strokes).

Wagner recorded a birdie or better on four of 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Wagner did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.1).

Wagner did not have a birdie or better on a single one of the 16 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. The tournament average was 3.0.

In that last outing, Wagner's par-4 showing (on 16 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Wagner ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.4), with one on the 10 par-5 holes.

The field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 10 par-5s, but Wagner finished without one.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Wagner Odds to Win: +30000

All statistics in this article reflect Wagner's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

