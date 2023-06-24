Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna (.382 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Reds.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has seven doubles, 14 home runs and 25 walks while batting .240.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.
- Ozuna enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .211 with one homer.
- Ozuna has recorded a hit in 37 of 59 games this season (62.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (18.6%).
- In 22.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has driven home a run in 20 games this year (33.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 25 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|26
|.248
|AVG
|.231
|.321
|OBP
|.327
|.462
|SLG
|.495
|11
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|14
|30/13
|K/BB
|20/12
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.93 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (102 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft (3-5) takes the mound for the Reds in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 6.78 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Thursday, June 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 6.78 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .288 to opposing hitters.
