Grace Kim is in 12th place, at -1, after the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC.

Grace Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par on eight occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 15 rounds played.

She has recorded one of the five best scores in three of her last 15 rounds played.

Kim has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Kim has finished in the top 20 three times in her past five appearances, and as high as the top 10 in one.

Kim has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Kim has qualified for the weekend four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 24 -4 247 1 6 1 2 $399,507

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Kim finished 12th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 71 that's 6,621 yards.

Courses that Kim has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,577 yards, 44 yards shorter than the 6,621-yard Baltusrol GC this week.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the 73rd percentile on par 3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 2.90 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

Her 4.03-stroke average on the 32 par-4 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give ranked in the 63rd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.09).

Kim shot better than 74% of the golfers at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on the tournament's 20 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Kim shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Kim recorded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.1).

Kim had an equal amount of birdies or better (three) as the tournament average on par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

At that last outing, Kim carded a bogey or worse on four of 32 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Kim finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on 11 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.4 on the 20 par-5s.

On the 20 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Kim had one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.1.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

Kim Odds to Win: +10000

All statistics in this article reflect Kim's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

