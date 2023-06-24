Nico Hoerner and Paul Goldschmidt are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals square off at London Stadium on Saturday (first pitch at 1:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: London Stadium in London, United Kingdom

London Stadium in London, United Kingdom How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Steele Stats

The Cubs' Justin Steele (7-2) will make his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

In 13 starts this season, Steele has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jun. 17 5.0 5 2 2 4 1 vs. Rays May. 31 3.0 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 26 3.2 10 6 5 4 0 at Phillies May. 21 6.0 4 0 0 6 1 at Astros May. 16 6.0 5 5 5 8 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Justin Steele's player props with BetMGM.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 79 hits with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.333/.399 on the year.

Hoerner hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and seven RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 21 2-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Pirates Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Pirates Jun. 19 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0

Ian Happ Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Happ Stats

Ian Happ has put up 69 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.386/.408 on the season.

Happ has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and two RBI.

Happ Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 21 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 20 doubles, 13 home runs, 40 walks and 38 RBI (82 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .287/.377/.493 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 20 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 at Nationals Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Mets Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 77 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .272/.320/.481 on the season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jun. 18 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 at Mets Jun. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.