The Atlanta Braves (48-27) will look to Ronald Acuna Jr. when they visit Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (41-35) at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, June 24. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Reds have +115 odds to upset. The over/under for the game is listed at 12 runs.

Braves vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster - ATL (4-2, 4.57 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (3-5, 6.78 ERA)

Braves vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Have the desire to bet on the Braves' game against the Reds but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Braves (-140) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to defeat the Reds with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.14.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ozzie Albies hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 41 out of the 64 games, or 64.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have a 35-14 record (winning 71.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and finished 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (49.1%) in those games.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 20 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +400 1st 1st

