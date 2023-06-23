The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.255 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks while batting .262.

Riley has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

In 14.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has an RBI in 27 of 74 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 35 times this year (47.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .298 AVG .223 .359 OBP .293 .464 SLG .403 15 XBH 11 5 HR 7 16 RBI 21 37/14 K/BB 41/14 1 SB 0

