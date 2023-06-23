Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.255 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Phillies.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks while batting .262.
- Riley has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- In 14.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has an RBI in 27 of 74 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this year (47.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.298
|AVG
|.223
|.359
|OBP
|.293
|.464
|SLG
|.403
|15
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|21
|37/14
|K/BB
|41/14
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 97 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Weaver (1-2 with a 6.47 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.47 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .302 to his opponents.
