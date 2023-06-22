As they try to secure the series sweep, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (47-26) will square off with Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies (38-35) at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, June 22. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Phillies, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (5-1, 2.60 ERA) vs Aaron Nola - PHI (6-5, 4.66 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 63 times and won 41, or 65.1%, of those games.

The Braves have a 41-22 record (winning 65.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 8-2 over the 10 games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Phillies have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (38.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Phillies have been victorious nine times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Phillies have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Philadelphia and its opponents are 2-6-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +400 1st 1st

