Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.378 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Phillies.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .271 with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 13 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 115th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Rosario will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .667 with five homers over the course of his last outings.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 40 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (17.5%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 20 games this year (31.7%), including nine games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 41.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.1%.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|26
|.275
|AVG
|.267
|.309
|OBP
|.313
|.519
|SLG
|.533
|15
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|14
|35/7
|K/BB
|20/6
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 58th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 20th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
