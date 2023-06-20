Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Rockies.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 13 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .269.
- He ranks 56th in batting average, 98th in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Albies has picked up a hit in 65.3% of his 72 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.4% of them.
- He has homered in 22.2% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 38.9% of his games this season, Albies has tallied at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (22.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 72 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|33
|.245
|AVG
|.298
|.303
|OBP
|.346
|.437
|SLG
|.597
|12
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|25
|27/12
|K/BB
|16/8
|1
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.82 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.82, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .264 batting average against him.
