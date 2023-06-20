On Tuesday, Austin Riley (hitting .128 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-6) against the Rockies.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .260.

Riley has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

In 13.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.7% of his games this year, Riley has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 33 games this season (45.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 33 .298 AVG .215 .359 OBP .286 .464 SLG .385 15 XBH 10 5 HR 6 16 RBI 18 37/14 K/BB 40/13 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings