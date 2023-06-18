The injury report for the Washington Mystics (6-4) ahead of their game against the Chicago Sky (5-6) currently has two players. The matchup starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 18 from St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena.

The Mystics came out on top in their last matchup 88-69 against the Mercury on Friday.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Myisha Hines-Allen Out Knee 2.2 3.2 0.8 Natasha Cloud Out Ankle 10.4 3.2 5.9

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7.0 3.7 2.3 Morgan Bertsch Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 2.3 Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - - Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Mystics vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics Player Leaders

Elena Delle Donne puts up a team-leading 18.2 points per contest. She is also posting 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Shakira Austin is tops on the Mystics at 8.5 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 12.0 points. She is eighth in the WNBA in rebounding.

Brittney Sykes averages 10.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 32.6% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Ariel Atkins is averaging 10.2 points, 3.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Tianna Hawkins is putting up 4.9 points, 0.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

