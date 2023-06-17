Sergio Garcia will hit the course at The Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California for the 2023 U.S. Open from June 15-18, aiming to conquer the par-70, 7,423-yard course with $15,000,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Garcia at the U.S. Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Sergio Garcia Insights

Garcia has finished better than par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Over his last 14 rounds, Garcia has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Garcia has had an average finish of 45th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Garcia has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 68 -2 286 0 1 0 0 $32,525

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

In Garcia's previous 11 appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 29th.

In his past 11 appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend eight times.

Garcia last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

The Los Angeles Country Club will play at 7,423 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,259.

The average course Garcia has played i the last year (7,347 yards) is 76 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,423).

Garcia's Last Time Out

Garcia was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, averaging par to finish in the 67th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.3 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Masters Tournament, which placed him in the 22nd percentile among all competitors.

Garcia was better than just 5% of the field at the Masters Tournament on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Garcia recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Garcia recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.5).

Garcia did not have a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the Masters Tournament. The tournament average was 3.5.

In that most recent tournament, Garcia's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).

Garcia finished the Masters Tournament carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.8 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Garcia fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Garcia Odds to Win: +15000

