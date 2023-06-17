On Saturday, Sean Murphy (.317 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: BSSE

Explore More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .285 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 28th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Murphy has gotten a hit in 34 of 56 games this year (60.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (28.6%).

Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (19.6%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season (44.6%), including seven multi-run games (12.5%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .324 AVG .239 .407 OBP .358 .574 SLG .489 15 XBH 11 6 HR 6 22 RBI 20 29/12 K/BB 23/13 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings