The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .737 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .224 with seven doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

In 54.2% of his 48 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 48), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 18.8% of his games this season, Harris II has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 13 of 48 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 26 .208 AVG .236 .275 OBP .299 .333 SLG .382 5 XBH 7 2 HR 3 7 RBI 9 19/4 K/BB 20/8 4 SB 3

