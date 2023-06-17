Braves vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 17
Saturday's game features the Atlanta Braves (44-26) and the Colorado Rockies (29-43) matching up at Truist Park (on June 17) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Braves.
The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (4-1, 2.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Connor Seabold (1-2, 4.70 ERA).
Braves vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 1-2-0 against the spread.
- The Braves have been favorites in 60 games this season and won 38 (63.3%) of those contests.
- Atlanta has not been bigger favorites this season than the -300 moneyline set for this game.
- The Braves have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 371 total runs this season.
- The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 12
|@ Tigers
|L 6-5
|Charlie Morton vs Mason Englert
|June 14
|@ Tigers
|W 10-7
|Spencer Strider vs Reese Olson
|June 14
|@ Tigers
|W 6-5
|Dylan Dodd vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 15
|Rockies
|W 8-3
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Kyle Freeland
|June 16
|Rockies
|W 8-1
|Jared Shuster vs Dinelson Lamet
|June 17
|Rockies
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Connor Seabold
|June 18
|Rockies
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Chase Anderson
|June 20
|@ Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez
|June 21
|@ Phillies
|-
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Aaron Nola
|June 22
|@ Phillies
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Taijuan Walker
|June 23
|@ Reds
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Hunter Greene
