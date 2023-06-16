On Friday, Eddie Rosario (.238 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Dinelson Lamet. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet

Dinelson Lamet TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .249 with 12 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 10 walks.

Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 61.0% of his games this season (36 of 59), with at least two hits 15 times (25.4%).

In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.6%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Rosario has had an RBI in 17 games this season (28.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year (37.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 25 .248 AVG .250 .270 OBP .298 .413 SLG .511 11 XBH 12 4 HR 5 13 RBI 14 34/4 K/BB 20/6 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings