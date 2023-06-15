Michael Harris II -- hitting .368 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on June 15 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .221 with seven doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Harris II has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Harris II has had at least one RBI in 19.6% of his games this season (nine of 46), with two or more RBI four times (8.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 28.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 26 .200 AVG .236 .274 OBP .299 .338 SLG .382 5 XBH 7 2 HR 3 7 RBI 9 18/4 K/BB 20/8 4 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings