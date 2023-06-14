Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Tigers - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (batting .351 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .323 with eight doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- In 68.9% of his games this season (31 of 45), Arcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (33.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.1% of his games this season, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1%.
- He has scored in 17 of 45 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|19
|.344
|AVG
|.294
|.398
|OBP
|.351
|.456
|SLG
|.485
|6
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|6
|21/7
|K/BB
|12/6
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 78 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Tigers are sending Olson (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the righty tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
