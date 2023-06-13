On Tuesday, Sean Murphy (.300 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .281 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 12th in slugging.

In 61.1% of his 54 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (20.4%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this year (37.0%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (18.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (44.4%), including six multi-run games (11.1%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 25 .308 AVG .250 .395 OBP .371 .558 SLG .511 14 XBH 11 6 HR 6 22 RBI 20 28/12 K/BB 22/13 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings