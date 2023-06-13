Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Tigers - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After hitting .351 with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Reese Olson) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .323 with eight doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Arcia has gotten a hit in 31 of 45 games this year (68.9%), including 15 multi-hit games (33.3%).
- In 11.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has an RBI in 14 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- In 17 of 45 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|19
|.344
|AVG
|.294
|.398
|OBP
|.351
|.456
|SLG
|.485
|6
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|6
|21/7
|K/BB
|12/6
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (78 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will look to Olson (0-1) in his second start this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
