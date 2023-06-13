On Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana Fever (2-6) will attempt to end a three-game home losing skid when taking on the Washington Mystics (5-3), airing at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Fever matchup.

Mystics vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Mystics vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Mystics have won two games against the spread this season.

The Fever are 5-2-0 ATS this season.

Washington has covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Indiana is 4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Mystics games have hit the over once this season.

A total of four Fever games this year have gone over the point total.

