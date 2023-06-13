Spencer Strider will take the hill for the Atlanta Braves (40-26) on Tuesday, June 13 versus the Detroit Tigers (27-37), who will answer with Reese Olson. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -275, while the underdog Tigers have +220 odds to play spoiler. Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5). The total for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Braves vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (6-2, 3.91 ERA) vs Olson - DET (0-1, 2.70 ERA)

Braves vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 56 games this season and won 34 (60.7%) of those contests.

The Braves have a record of 2-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Braves have a 6-3 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 21, or 37.5%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have played as an underdog of +220 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Braves vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +450 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.