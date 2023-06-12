Looking for Monday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the top matchups of the day, which features Jesus Luzardo drawing the start for the Marlins, and Bryce Miller taking the ball for Mariners.

Read on to find the probable starters for every game on the docket for June 12.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Braves at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Charlie Morton (5-6) to the bump as they take on the Tigers, who will give the start to Reese Olson (0-1) when the teams face off on Monday.

ATL: Morton DET: Olson 12 (69.1 IP) Games/IP 2 (10 IP) 3.89 ERA 2.70 10.0 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Braves at Tigers

ATL Odds to Win: -225

-225 DET Odds to Win: +180

Live Stream Braves at Tigers

Rockies at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Connor Seabold (1-2) to the mound as they face the Red Sox, who will give the start to James Paxton (2-1) when the clubs play on Monday.

COL: Seabold BOS: Paxton 14 (47.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (26 IP) 5.10 ERA 3.81 6.8 K/9 12.5

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -250

-250 COL Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 9.5 runs

Giants at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (4-6) to the bump as they face the Cardinals, who will hand the ball to Matthew Liberatore (1-2) for the game between the teams on Monday.

SF: Webb STL: Liberatore 13 (84.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (15 IP) 3.42 ERA 6.00 9.1 K/9 6.6

Vegas Odds for Giants at Cardinals

SF Odds to Win: -130

-130 STL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8 runs

Angels at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (3-1) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will give the start to Dane Dunning (5-1) for the game between the clubs on Monday.

LAA: Anderson TEX: Dunning 11 (57.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (53.2 IP) 5.62 ERA 2.52 5.9 K/9 5.5

Vegas Odds for Angels at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -160

-160 LAA Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9.5 runs

Reds at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Luke Weaver (1-2) to the mound as they play the Royals, who will hand the ball to Zack Greinke (1-6) when the teams meet on Monday.

CIN: Weaver KC: Greinke 9 (47.1 IP) Games/IP 13 (66.2 IP) 6.27 ERA 4.05 8.7 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Reds at Royals

KC Odds to Win: -110

-110 CIN Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8.5 runs

Rays at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zach Eflin (8-1) to the bump as they play the Athletics, who will give the start to James Kaprielian (1-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Monday.

TB: Eflin OAK: Kaprielian 11 (66.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (43.2 IP) 2.97 ERA 7.21 8.9 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Rays at Athletics

TB Odds to Win: -275

-275 OAK Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 8.5 runs

Marlins at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Luzardo (5-4) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will give the start to Miller (3-3) when the teams play Monday.

MIA: Luzardo SEA: Miller 13 (73.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (38.1 IP) 3.79 ERA 4.46 10.5 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -120

-120 MIA Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7.5 runs

Phillies at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Matt Strahm (4-3) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will look to Tommy Henry (3-1) when the teams face off on Monday.

PHI: Strahm ARI: Henry 17 (42.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (45.1 IP) 3.61 ERA 4.37 11.7 K/9 5.4

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Diamondbacks

PHI Odds to Win: -115

-115 ARI Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 10 runs

