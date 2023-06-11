The Seattle Storm (1-5), on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, take on the Washington Mystics (4-3). The game begins at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Storm matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Mystics vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Mystics have a record of 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Storm are 4-1-0 ATS this season.

Washington has been favored by 6.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

Seattle has been an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Games featuring the Mystics have gone over the point total once this season.

So far this year, three out of the Storm's games with an over/under have hit the over.

