The Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays is a game to catch on a Sunday MLB slate that features a lot of exciting contests.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Detroit Tigers (26-36) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (39-25)

The Diamondbacks will take to the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.225 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.225 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.306 AVG, 13 HR, 32 RBI)

ARI Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -220 +183 8

The Cleveland Guardians (30-34) play host to the Houston Astros (37-28)

The Astros will take to the field at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Sunday at 12:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.278 AVG, 10 HR, 38 RBI)

José Ramírez (.278 AVG, 10 HR, 38 RBI) HOU Key Player: Alex Bregman (.247 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI)

CLE Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -140 +119 8

The Atlanta Braves (40-24) take on the Washington Nationals (25-38)

The Nationals will take to the field at Truist Park versus the Braves on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 13 HR, 37 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 13 HR, 37 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.284 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)

ATL Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -274 +226 9.5

The Baltimore Orioles (40-24) take on the Kansas City Royals (18-46)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.235 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI)

BAL Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -180 +153 9

The Pittsburgh Pirates (33-30) play the New York Mets (31-34)

The Mets will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.278 AVG, 7 HR, 38 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.278 AVG, 7 HR, 38 RBI) NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.218 AVG, 12 HR, 43 RBI)

PIT Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -122 +103 9

The Philadelphia Phillies (31-33) play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers (37-28)

The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.310 AVG, 7 HR, 36 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.310 AVG, 7 HR, 36 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.340 AVG, 12 HR, 43 RBI)

LAD Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -120 +100 10

The Toronto Blue Jays (36-30) face the Minnesota Twins (33-32)

The Twins hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.319 AVG, 14 HR, 43 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.319 AVG, 14 HR, 43 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.212 AVG, 8 HR, 29 RBI)

TOR Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -205 +173 8

The Tampa Bay Rays (47-20) play host to the Texas Rangers (41-22)

The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.296 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI)

Wander Franco (.296 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.297 AVG, 9 HR, 50 RBI)

TB Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -189 +160 8

The Chicago White Sox (29-37) take on the Miami Marlins (36-29)

The Marlins will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.244 AVG, 8 HR, 40 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.244 AVG, 8 HR, 40 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.402 AVG, 1 HR, 30 RBI)

CHW Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -145 +124 8.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (34-31) host the Oakland Athletics (16-50)

The Athletics will hit the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.253 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.253 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.265 AVG, 1 HR, 26 RBI)

MIL Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -211 +177 8

The St. Louis Cardinals (27-38) host the Cincinnati Reds (30-35)

The Reds will look to pick up a road win at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.284 AVG, 10 HR, 28 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.284 AVG, 10 HR, 28 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.275 AVG, 6 HR, 31 RBI)

STL Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -135 +115 8.5

The Colorado Rockies (26-40) face the San Diego Padres (31-33)

The Padres will take to the field at Coors Field against the Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.265 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI)

Charlie Blackmon (.265 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.262 AVG, 10 HR, 31 RBI)

SD Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -183 +156 12

The San Francisco Giants (32-32) take on the Chicago Cubs (28-36)

The Cubs will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park against the Giants on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.273 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.273 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.279 AVG, 4 HR, 28 RBI)

SF Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -140 +119 8.5

The Los Angeles Angels (35-31) face the Seattle Mariners (31-32)

The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.281 AVG, 18 HR, 46 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.281 AVG, 18 HR, 46 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.250 AVG, 12 HR, 36 RBI)

LAA Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -115 -104 9

The New York Yankees (38-28) host the Boston Red Sox (32-33)

The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.256 AVG, 11 HR, 28 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.256 AVG, 11 HR, 28 RBI) BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.305 AVG, 7 HR, 33 RBI)

NYY Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -123 +104 8.5

