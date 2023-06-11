Sunday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (40-24) taking on the Washington Nationals (25-38) at 1:35 PM (on June 11). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (4-0, 2.26 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Trevor Williams (2-4, 4.15 ERA).

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 7-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have a record of 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have won 34, or 63%, of the 54 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has played as favorites of -275 or more twice this season and won both games.

The Braves have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 332 total runs this season.

The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).

Braves Schedule