Braves vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 11
Sunday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (40-24) taking on the Washington Nationals (25-38) at 1:35 PM (on June 11). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (4-0, 2.26 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Trevor Williams (2-4, 4.15 ERA).
Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Nationals Player Props
|Braves vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 7-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Braves have a record of 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Braves have won 34, or 63%, of the 54 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Atlanta has played as favorites of -275 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The Braves have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 332 total runs this season.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 6
|Mets
|W 6-4
|Bryce Elder vs Carlos Carrasco
|June 7
|Mets
|W 7-5
|Charlie Morton vs Max Scherzer
|June 8
|Mets
|W 13-10
|Spencer Strider vs Justin Verlander
|June 9
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Josiah Gray
|June 10
|Nationals
|W 6-4
|Jared Shuster vs MacKenzie Gore
|June 11
|Nationals
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Trevor Williams
|June 12
|@ Tigers
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Reese Olson
|June 13
|@ Tigers
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Reese Olson
|June 14
|@ Tigers
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 15
|Rockies
|-
|TBA vs Kyle Freeland
|June 16
|Rockies
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Dinelson Lamet
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.