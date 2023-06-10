Eddie Rosario -- hitting .357 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Nationals.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and seven walks while hitting .258.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 35 of 55 games this season (63.6%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (25.5%).

Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (12.7%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has picked up an RBI in 29.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (36.4%), including four multi-run games (7.3%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 22 .256 AVG .260 .279 OBP .288 .427 SLG .519 11 XBH 11 4 HR 4 13 RBI 13 33/4 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings