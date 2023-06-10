Saturday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (39-24) squaring off against the Washington Nationals (25-37) at 4:10 PM (on June 10). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Jared Shuster (2-2) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (3-4) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Braves have one win against the spread in their last five chances.

This season, the Braves have won 33 out of the 53 games, or 62.3%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 15-4 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 326.

The Braves' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule