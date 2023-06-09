Mystics vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Seattle Storm (1-4), on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, go up against the Washington Mystics (3-3). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on ION.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mystics vs. Storm matchup.
Mystics vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Mystics vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-12.5)
|157
|-850
|+600
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-12.5)
|156.5
|-700
|+500
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-11.5)
|156.5
|-750
|+450
|Tipico
|Mystics (-10.5)
|158.5
|-500
|+350
Mystics vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Mystics have won one game against the spread this season.
- The Storm have put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- Seattle has won its only game this season when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, none of Mystics games have gone over the point total.
- The Storm and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of times this year.
