Liudmila Samsonova's run in the Libema Open in Rosmalen, Netherlands has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will meet Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Samsonova's monyeline odds to win it all at Autotron Rosmalen are +300, the No. 2 odds in the field.

Samsonova at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Samsonova's Next Match

Samsonova has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will play Sasnovich on Friday, June 16 at 4:00 AM ET (after defeating Polina Kudermetova 6-4, 6-1).

Liudmila Samsonova Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1600

Libema Open odds to win: +300

Samsonova Stats

Samsonova is coming off a 6-4, 6-1 victory over No. 141-ranked Kudermetova in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Samsonova is 34-16 over the past 12 months, with three tournament wins.

In three tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Samsonova has gone 2-2.

Samsonova, over the past 12 months, has played 50 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match.

On grass, Samsonova has played four matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 26.8 games per match while winning 49.5% of games.

Over the past year, Samsonova has been victorious in 36.3% of her return games and 76.3% of her service games.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Samsonova has won 73.1% of her games on serve and 27.3% on return.

